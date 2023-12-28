en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team’s Performance in Test Match Against South Africa

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team’s Performance in Test Match Against South Africa

In the world of cricket, the performance of a team can sometimes be as unpredictable as the ball’s trajectory. The first Test match between South Africa and India at Supersport Park in Centurion was no exception. Cricket legend, Sunil Gavaskar, voiced his criticism over the Indian cricket team’s body language during the third day of the match, particularly pointing out what he described as a “listless” performance during the first hour of play.

South Africa’s Leading Duo

South African batsmen, Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen, seized the opportunity offered by a lax Indian team. Elgar’s innings, just shy of a double century, coupled with a substantial knock from Jansen, pushed South Africa into a dominant position. The duo’s partnership extended South Africa’s lead significantly, leaving India with a herculean task to save the match.

India’s Struggles

The Indian cricket team started promisingly with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, once captain Rohit Sharma decided to rotate them out to conserve them for the second new ball, the team’s energy levels dipped. The lack of encouragement and energy among the Indian team was palpable as South Africa’s lead increased. The Indian bowling attack, especially Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, bore the brunt of the criticism for their ineffective bowling, allowing South Africa to score freely.

A Day of Disappointment

The third day of the test ended with disappointment for the Indian cricket team. A match that began with promise quickly turned into a struggle, leaving India with an uphill battle to save the match. Gavaskar’s criticism of the team’s energy levels, particularly during a critical morning session, underscores the importance of maintaining momentum and morale in cricket. As the match continues, the Indian team will need to rally and find the energy to turn the tide, or risk losing this crucial Test match.

0
India South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Markets Reach New Highs Amid Global Optimism

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBI's Financial Stability Report 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis of India's Financial System

By Rafia Tasleem

Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District

By Dil Bar Irshad

Piyush Goyal: Red Sea Conflict Yet to Significantly Impact India's Trade

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Da ...
@India · 1 min
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Da ...
heart comment 0
Captain Minima Regulations Cause 50 Flight Diversions: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

Captain Minima Regulations Cause 50 Flight Diversions: A Deep Dive
Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries

By Rafia Tasleem

Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani Outlines Key Consolidations for New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani Outlines Key Consolidations for New Year
Vijayakanth: The ‘Captain’ Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
40 seconds
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
1 min
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
2 mins
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
2 mins
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
2 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
3 mins
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
4 mins
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
5 mins
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
8 mins
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
25 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
34 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
44 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app