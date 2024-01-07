en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has endorsed the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite these players not having participated in a T20I since India’s semifinal defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup, Gavaskar believes their experience, fielding prowess, and leadership will prove invaluable.

Gavaskar’s Stance: Experience Over Form

Gavaskar, the former Indian cricket captain, has highlighted the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to the T20 format for the upcoming World Cup. He praised their batting prowess and on-field skills, stating that their presence would significantly benefit any team. Gavaskar firmly believes in the duo’s potential contribution to the team, emphasizing their stellar fielding abilities.

(Read Also: High School Girls’ Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights)

Backing from the Cricketing Community

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has also expressed his support for Rohit and Kohli’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. He emphasized the crucial role their experience would play in unfamiliar conditions, echoing Gavaskar’s sentiments. The Indian cricket community has been engaged in a spirited debate about the potential return of these two players. Their performances in the upcoming T20I assignment and the 2024 Indian Premier League are expected to influence the World Cup team selection.

(Read Also: Arizona State Triumphs in Tightly Contested College Basketball Showdown)

Looking Ahead

India’s T20 World Cup squad will face a significant challenge, with the team placed in Group A alongside Ireland, the USA, Canada, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for June 9 in New York, adding to the excitement surrounding the potential return of Kohli and Rohit. Gavaskar’s endorsement has further heightened the anticipation for India’s quest for T20 glory.

Read More 

0
Bangladesh Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
4 mins ago
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
In an anticipatory statement that resonates with the hopeful air of democracy, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman projected a voter turnout exceeding 50% for the 12th national parliamentary election in Bangladesh. This expectation was expressed on the day of the election, moments before he cast his vote at Dhaka City College, located within the Dhaka-10 constituency.
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials
1 hour ago
Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials
Election Violence in Bangladesh: BNP Supporters and Police Clash in Chattogram
2 hours ago
Election Violence in Bangladesh: BNP Supporters and Police Clash in Chattogram
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
29 mins ago
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
Clash Between Police and BNP Activists Mars Election Day in Chittagong, Bangladesh
58 mins ago
Clash Between Police and BNP Activists Mars Election Day in Chittagong, Bangladesh
Polling Centre Bombing in Jessore-3 Constituency: Ansar Man Injured
58 mins ago
Polling Centre Bombing in Jessore-3 Constituency: Ansar Man Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
4 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
4 mins
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
7 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
7 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app