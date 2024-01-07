Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has endorsed the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite these players not having participated in a T20I since India’s semifinal defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup, Gavaskar believes their experience, fielding prowess, and leadership will prove invaluable.

Gavaskar’s Stance: Experience Over Form

Gavaskar, the former Indian cricket captain, has highlighted the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to the T20 format for the upcoming World Cup. He praised their batting prowess and on-field skills, stating that their presence would significantly benefit any team. Gavaskar firmly believes in the duo’s potential contribution to the team, emphasizing their stellar fielding abilities.

(Read Also: High School Girls’ Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights)

Backing from the Cricketing Community

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has also expressed his support for Rohit and Kohli’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. He emphasized the crucial role their experience would play in unfamiliar conditions, echoing Gavaskar’s sentiments. The Indian cricket community has been engaged in a spirited debate about the potential return of these two players. Their performances in the upcoming T20I assignment and the 2024 Indian Premier League are expected to influence the World Cup team selection.

(Read Also: Arizona State Triumphs in Tightly Contested College Basketball Showdown)

Looking Ahead

India’s T20 World Cup squad will face a significant challenge, with the team placed in Group A alongside Ireland, the USA, Canada, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for June 9 in New York, adding to the excitement surrounding the potential return of Kohli and Rohit. Gavaskar’s endorsement has further heightened the anticipation for India’s quest for T20 glory.

Read More