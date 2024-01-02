en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Sunderland’s Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Sunderland’s Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey

In a recent match against Preston North End, Sunderland’s Ukrainian forward, Nazariy Rusyn, marked his debut goal for the club. This achievement follows the striker’s consistent performance, hailed by the club’s head coach, Michael Beale, for his significant contribution to the team. Sunderland’s victory, culminating in a 2-0 win, propelled the club to sixth place in the Championship table.

A Surprising Adaptation

Another Ukrainian presence at Sunderland, Timur Tutierov, gave an interesting insight into his journey with the club in an interview with Sport.ua. Despite initial concerns about adapting to a new team and culture, Tutierov found the transition smoother than expected. The friendly reception from his teammates and the club’s empathetic stance towards the war in Ukraine made Sunderland feel like a new home for him.

Comparing Youth Championships

Tutierov compared the youth championships in England with those in Ukraine, highlighting the emphasis on individual skills in the former and tactical training in the latter. This difference in approach has been an enlightening experience for the young player, broadening his perspective on football training.

From Teammate to Older Brother

In his interaction, Tutierov also talked about his relationship with Rusyn, whom he sees as an older brother figure. This bond has been integral in helping him settle into the new environment. He also shared his experiences as a forward and winger with the Ukrainian youth national team, where he scored a goal in his first match against Malta.

Despite not having worked with the club’s new coach Michael Beale yet, Tutierov remains hopeful about his future at Sunderland. He has his sights set on joining the first team and continuing his successful football journey.

0
Interviews Sports Ukraine
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season

By Salman Khan

Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Manipulation: A Shockwave in Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Jelly Roll Commends Lainey Wilson's Exceptional Work Ethic

By Justice Nwafor

Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW

By Salman Khan

EastEnders' Ben Hardy Reflects on Early Career Challenges and Overcomi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
EastEnders' Ben Hardy Reflects on Early Career Challenges and Overcomi ...
heart comment 0
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
Filmmaking Giants Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman Back New Talents

By BNN Correspondents

Filmmaking Giants Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman Back New Talents
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa’s Top Football League

By Salman Khan

Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures
Latest Headlines
World News
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
40 seconds
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
2 mins
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
2 mins
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
2 mins
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
2 mins
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
2 mins
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
2 mins
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
2 mins
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app