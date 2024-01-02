Sunderland’s Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey

In a recent match against Preston North End, Sunderland’s Ukrainian forward, Nazariy Rusyn, marked his debut goal for the club. This achievement follows the striker’s consistent performance, hailed by the club’s head coach, Michael Beale, for his significant contribution to the team. Sunderland’s victory, culminating in a 2-0 win, propelled the club to sixth place in the Championship table.

A Surprising Adaptation

Another Ukrainian presence at Sunderland, Timur Tutierov, gave an interesting insight into his journey with the club in an interview with Sport.ua. Despite initial concerns about adapting to a new team and culture, Tutierov found the transition smoother than expected. The friendly reception from his teammates and the club’s empathetic stance towards the war in Ukraine made Sunderland feel like a new home for him.

Comparing Youth Championships

Tutierov compared the youth championships in England with those in Ukraine, highlighting the emphasis on individual skills in the former and tactical training in the latter. This difference in approach has been an enlightening experience for the young player, broadening his perspective on football training.

From Teammate to Older Brother

In his interaction, Tutierov also talked about his relationship with Rusyn, whom he sees as an older brother figure. This bond has been integral in helping him settle into the new environment. He also shared his experiences as a forward and winger with the Ukrainian youth national team, where he scored a goal in his first match against Malta.

Despite not having worked with the club’s new coach Michael Beale yet, Tutierov remains hopeful about his future at Sunderland. He has his sights set on joining the first team and continuing his successful football journey.