Sunderland 'Til I Die Returns for Third Season on Netflix

Netflix's beloved football docu-series, Sunderland 'Til I Die, is poised to make its much-anticipated return. The series, following the trials and triumphs of Sunderland AFC - affectionately known as the Black Cats - is set to drop its third and final season on February 13, 2024. The upcoming season, eagerly awaited by fans for several years, will comprise three episodes detailing Sunderland's triumphant return to the Championship.

Inside the Third Season

The narrative of the third season is built around Sunderland's victory in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers. This crucial win heralded their return to the Championship and is bound to offer a riveting viewing experience. The season will witness the leadership of former head coach Alex Neil, under whose guidance the Black Cats clawed their way back into the Championship.

Fulwell73: Behind the Lens

The documentary series is the brainchild of Fulwell73, a production company steered by Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman. Both Turner and Pearlman are not just the series' creators but also lifelong Sunderland AFC fans. Their personal connection with the club adds a unique touch of authenticity to the series, making it a hit among football enthusiasts worldwide. Recently, they've taken their passion for the club a notch higher by joining Sunderland AFC's board of directors.

Voices of the Fans

Adding to the allure of the series are the narratives from Sunderland supporters like Michelle Barraclough and Peter Farrer. Their stories encapsulate the emotional rollercoaster that comes with supporting a club through thick and thin. Their loyalty and passion for Sunderland AFC resonate throughout the series, making Sunderland 'Til I Die more than just a sports documentary. It's a testament to the unwavering spirit of football fans and a tribute to the team they hold dear.