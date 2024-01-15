Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal

After a series of merchandise-related issues, Sunderland AFC is reportedly on the brink of renewing a partnership with Hummel, a sporting brand they last collaborated with in the 1990s. The potential deal is expected to inject a much-needed breath of fresh air into their merchandise and retail operations, which have previously been plagued with stock shortages and fan dissatisfaction.

Return of the Volt, and More?

Most notably, fans were left disappointed during the Christmas period when they found themselves unable to purchase the club’s coveted ‘volt’ third strip. Despite its status as a limited edition item, this was not an isolated incident and has led to growing discontent amongst the fan base. However, the potential deal with Hummel’s headquarters in Aarhus may be a game-changer, promising a more tailored merchandise offering and potentially alleviating these frustrations.

From Nike to Hummel: A Step Towards Tailored Merchandise

Currently, Sunderland’s kit is supplied by Nike, managed by the Just Sport Group. Switching to Hummel could offer a more direct approach to merchandising, something that fans have been yearning for. However, the club’s past experiences with third-party retail management, such as the complications with Kitbag, warrant a sense of cautious optimism.

The Revival of Classic Branding and Nostalgia

The rumored deal has sparked excitement amongst fans, with many welcoming the potential for Hummel to reintroduce retro designs. There is also anticipation for the return of the cherished ‘ship crest’ to future kits. Discussions also extend to the preference for embroidered crests versus heat transfers, with comfort during play being a factor. It’s expected that the blend of Hummel’s quality and a potential focus on retro designs could justify a premium pricing for Sunderland branded merchandise.

As Sunderland AFC stands on the cusp of a new era in merchandise management, fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the future of the club’s merchandise. The potential partnership with Hummel offers a ray of hope, promising a return to classic branding, possibly improved merchandise quality, and a much-needed respite from stock shortages.