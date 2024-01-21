Suncast Corporation and Sam Bennett Tee Off the 2024 Golf Season

The golfing landscape is abuzz as Suncast Corporation, a stalwart in consumer and commercial product manufacturing, kickstarts the 2024 season with their protégé, Sam Bennett. The upcoming season is rife with anticipation as Bennett prepares to compete in the Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, located in the heart of Central Abaco, Bahamas.

Unfurling the Abaco Classic

Scheduled to tee off on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET and Monday at 1:35 p.m. ET, Bennett is set to dive into a unique golfing experience. The Abaco Club offers a distinctive 7141-yard seaside course, known for its swift and firm play - a rarity among Caribbean courses. Accompanying this is a state-of-the-art practice facility, further enhancing the golfing experience.

Sam Bennett: From Amateur to Professional

Bennett, who turned professional in June 2023 after an impressive stint at Texas A&M, expressed his readiness for his first full season as a professional. He voiced gratitude towards Suncast for their unwavering support, crediting them for being an integral part of his journey thus far.

Suncast Corporation's Commitment to Excellence

Tom Tisbo, Owner and Executive Chairman of Suncast, echoed Bennett's sentiments. He reiterated the company's commitment to nurturing Bennett's career as the golfer embarks on the 2024 season. The Great Abaco Classic, boasting a hefty $1 million purse, is just the beginning of this exhilarating journey. Fans can follow the tournament on the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour website, immersing themselves in the thrill of the chase.

With over 35 years of producing high-quality resin products in the USA, Suncast Corporation continues to exhibit its dedication not just to manufacturing but also to the sporting arena. Their products are widely available through various retail outlets and e-commerce providers, reflecting their extensive reach and influence in the market.