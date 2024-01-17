Sun Peaks Resort Celebrates Excellent Mid-Season Conditions Amid Thrilling Events

Sun Peaks Resort, a favorite among winter sports enthusiasts, has announced optimal mid-season conditions, owing to the recent cold weather and snowfall. Almost all alpine trails are open, and the entire Nordic trail network is fully operational. The resort has received a significant snowfall of 41 centimeters since January 3, considerably contributing to the favorable conditions. A return to milder seasonal temperatures is in the forecast, promising an enhanced mountain experience for guests.

Crisp Conditions and Exciting Events

The resort, currently hosting several mountain events, has seen a flurry of activity. The Air Nation slopestyle event, a spectacle of freestyle skiing and snowboarding performances, is already in full swing. The Stoke Series event, another thrilling attraction, is slated to start on Friday. The 27th Telus Nancy Greene Alpine Classic, a much-awaited annual event, is set to commence on the 26th of this month.

More than Just Skiing

In addition to the superb skiing and riding conditions, Sun Peaks offers a variety of year-round activities. These include mountain-biking, hiking, tennis, fishing, dining, and golf, catering to a wide range of preferences. The resort is also looking forward to opening the Tube Park today. Furthermore, a special offer on ski lift tickets with the Norquay exclusive Big Drop Card is currently available for visitors.

Stay Informed with Real-Time Updates

For real-time updates on weather and operational alerts, visitors can refer to the resort's webpage. It provides live webcams, weather forecasts, lift line status, and interactive trail maps. Visitors can also use their phones as passes for a seamless experience. Currently, the weather at Sun Peaks is mostly sunny with some cloud cover, temperatures in the mid-30s, and winds out of the Southeast at 8-10.