Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
As the crisp winter season intensifies, the basketball court at the Troy University heats up for a riveting Sun Belt conference clash. The Troy Trojans, who have been demonstrating a commendable performance this season, are prepping to host the struggling Old Dominion Monarchs.

Troy Trojans: A Powerhouse on Home Court

The Trojans have been showing formidable strength, especially in their home court games. With an impressive 6-1 home record, Troy has been a force to reckon with, especially after their recent 72-65 triumph over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The victory was largely driven by Myles Rigsby’s outstanding performance, scoring a striking 20 points. The Trojans, currently standing at a 7-6 overall and a 1-0 in conference play, have been particularly potent in their scoring in the paint, averaging 34.9 points per game. Randarius Jones has been instrumental in this, contributing an average of 4.7 points.

Old Dominion Monarchs: A Struggle to Find Footing

In contrast, the Old Dominion Monarchs seem to be grappling with their form. Their 4-9 overall record and 0-2 in conference play depict a team seeking to regain its footing. The Monarchs’ defense has been a cause for concern, conceding an average of 76.3 points to their adversaries. This has resulted in a scoring deficit of 6 points per game, a gap they desperately need to bridge.

Head-to-Head: A Tale of Numbers

When it comes to comparing the teams head-to-head, Troy appears to have an advantage. The Trojans outscore the Monarchs by averaging 82.4 points per game, significantly higher than the 76.3 points that Old Dominion allows. In terms of three-point shooting, the Monarchs make an average of 5.9 per game, slightly less than the 6.5 that Troy’s defense concedes.

Players to Watch

Key players shaping this upcoming face-off include Christyon Eugene for Troy, with an average of 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. For the Old Dominion, Vasean Allette is expected to make an impact with an average of 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two steals per game.

The encounter marks the first conference face-off between the two this season. The last 10 games present a contrasting picture – a 6-4 record for the Trojans and a 3-7 for the Monarchs, indicating divergent trajectories as they gear up for the clash.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

