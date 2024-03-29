Sumo Association to Close Miyagino Stable after Violence Scandal

In a significant development within professional sumo wrestling, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) has taken decisive action by closing the Miyagino stable in response to a violence scandal. This move sees the transfer of wrestlers to the Isegahama stable, marking a critical juncture for the sport and the individuals involved, notably former yokozuna grand champion Hakuho, who has been removed as the stable's master.

Immediate Repercussions and Restructuring

The board meeting on Thursday concluded with the closure of Miyagino stable, following the discovery of a violence scandal implicating one of its top division wrestlers, Hokuseiho. As a direct consequence, Hokuseiho retired from professional sumo, and Hakuho, a legendary figure in the sport, faced demotion from his position as stable master. The wrestlers from Miyagino stable, including those who performed under Hakuho's tutelage, will now find a new home at the Isegahama stable. This move is part of a broader strategy to address and rectify the issues leading to the scandal.

Guidance and Future Prospects

The former master of Miyagino, Hakuho, alongside the stable's wrestlers, will be under the guidance of the Isegahama stablemaster, former yokozuna Asahifuji, and Asakayama stablemaster, formerly ozeki Kaio. This mentorship aims to rehabilitate the former stablemaster's standing within the sumo community, with the potential for his reinstatement pending positive reports on his conduct and leadership. Meanwhile, the Isegahama stable, renowned for housing yokozuna Terunofuji and historical figure Takerufuji, will embrace approximately 20 new wrestlers, promising a reshaped competitive landscape in upcoming tournaments.

Reflections on the Scandal's Broader Impact

The scandal and subsequent closure of the Miyagino stable underscore the sumo community's intolerance for misconduct and the measures it is willing to take to uphold the sport's integrity. While the immediate fallout has led to significant changes for Hakuho and the wrestlers under his former leadership, the long-term implications for sumo's culture and governance remain to be seen. The incident not only tarnishes the legacy of one of sumo's greatest competitors but also serves as a stark reminder of the values and standards expected within the prestigious sport.