Summit Youth Centre Launches Open Gym for Teens: Boosting Winter Activity in DTSS

Teens in the Columbia Valley searching for winter physical activities now have an exciting new option, thanks to the Summit Youth Centre's latest initiative. The Open Gym program, offering access to David Thompson Secondary School's (DTSS) gym facilities on Fridays and Saturdays, aims to engage youth in sports like volleyball, badminton, and indoor soccer during the colder months. This initiative not only promises fun and exercise but also a healthy distraction from screen time, contributing positively to both mental and physical health.

Meeting Community Needs Through Sport

The creation of the Open Gym program was spurred by feedback from local youth, indicating a strong desire for more accessible indoor recreational activities. Recognizing the barriers to winter sports participation, such as the high costs of equipment and limited transportation options, the Summit Youth Centre saw an opportunity to fill a gap. With activities scheduled to run from February through May, the program's first weekend saw promising participation levels, with expectations for growth as word spreads. Summit Youth Centre manager Pauline Chevanne emphasizes the program's dual benefits, offering not just a physical outlet but also a significant boost to participants' mental health and social well-being.

A Collaborative Effort

The program's success is not just a testament to the community's need but also its collaborative spirit. Funded by the Radium Rotary Health and Wellness Endowment Fund and the #BrettBrettBaltacBoat Concert through the Columbia Valley Community Foundation, the Open Gym initiative showcases how local organizations can come together to support youth. Registration is simplified to encourage maximum participation, with forms available on-site, underscoring the program's inclusive approach. As the program unfolds, its impact on the community's youth is anticipated to be profound, offering a constructive outlet and a sense of belonging.

Looking Ahead

As the program progresses, the Summit Youth Centre continues to welcome feedback and suggestions, aiming to refine and expand its offerings to best meet the needs of Columbia Valley's youth. The hope is that the Open Gym program will not only become a staple in the community's calendar but also serve as a model for other communities looking to enhance youth engagement in physical activity. With continued support from local organizations and the community, the future for the valley's youth looks active and bright.

The Open Gym program represents more than just an opportunity for physical activity; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration in supporting youth development. As participation grows and the benefits become increasingly evident, this initiative may well set the stage for future programs that similarly aim to enrich the lives of young people in the Columbia Valley and beyond.