Rugby

Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm EST
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship

Young Stormers wing Suleiman Hartzenberg is rapidly becoming a notable figure in the South African United Rugby Championship. Despite the new season being in its infancy and his recent recovery from a serious knee injury, Hartzenberg has already displayed his exceptional speed and offensive capabilities. Last weekend, he was on the verge of scoring a try against the Bulls, only for it to be dismissed by the Television Match Official (TMO).

Anticipation for the Upcoming Match

This Saturday presents another challenge for Hartzenberg as the Stormers take on the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium. He will be pitted against Makazole Mapimpi, a seasoned Springbok and two-time World Cup champion. The prospect of testing his mettle against one of the country’s finest wings excites Hartzenberg.

Strategy and Aspirations

Having performed admirably against the Bulls’ Kurt-Lee Arendse, Hartzenberg intends to keep honing his skills and contribute to the Stormers’ ambition of securing their third straight home victory. The impending match against the Sharks is anticipated as a challenging game against a quality side, yet Hartzenberg and his teammates remain focused on their roles and the team’s strategies.

Versatility as a Key Player

Notably, Hartzenberg’s versatility is a valuable asset for the team, as he can either play as a winger or don the No 13 jersey when required. His adaptability, combined with his aerial prowess, makes him a formidable force on the rugby field, ready to face any challenge that comes his way.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

