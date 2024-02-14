Sudbury Five Outlasts London Lightning in Nail-Biter, 104-101

In a nail-biting rematch, the Sudbury Five outlasted the London Lightning with a score of 104-101. The game, which took place on February 14, 2024, was a testament to the fierce rivalry between these two teams.

A Halftime Lead That Held

Sudbury Five dominated the first half, leading 63-47 at halftime. Despite a valiant effort from London Lightning in the third quarter, they couldn't overtake Sudbury's substantial lead.

Landon Kirkwood led Sudbury's scoring with an impressive 27 points. A.J. Mosby Jr., named Player of the Game, contributed 22 points to the tally.

London Lightning's Unsuccessful Comeback

Billy White was the star player for London Lightning, scoring 21 points. However, it wasn't enough to secure victory for his team.

Following the game, London's head coach expressed disappointment in the team's performance. He emphasized the need for improvement ahead of their upcoming road stand against the Newfoundland Rogues.

Looking Ahead: Sudbury Five vs. Newfoundland Rogues

With this win, Sudbury Five now boasts a record of seven wins and five losses. They are set to face the Newfoundland Rogues in a three-game road stand.

This victory underscores the team's resilience and determination, qualities that will undoubtedly serve them well in their future matches. As they prepare to take on the Rogues, fans can expect more thrilling basketball action from the Sudbury Five.

Key Points: