Subaru Unveils Second-Gen BRZ tS: A Blend of Performance and Aesthetics

Subaru is bracing to inaugurate a new phase in its auto legacy with the release of the second generation BRZ tS in early 2024. Unlike its predecessor, the first-gen model limited to 500 units, Subaru will not cap the number of the new BRZ tS models to be sold. This development marks a significant expansion in the company’s performance division—Subaru Tecnica International (STi).

Under The Hood

The new BRZ tS is powered by a 2.4-liter boxer-four engine that generates a respectable 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The car is exclusively allied with a manual transmission, a testament to Subaru’s commitment to providing a classic driving experience. The BRZ tS model features an STi chassis tuning, a lighter flywheel, revised spring rates, and unique Hitachi shock absorbers, all contributing to a more responsive and dynamic driving performance.

Design and Performance

The BRZ tS boasts Brembo performance brakes and distinct 18-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The car’s exterior wears unique tS badging and cosmetic enhancements, setting it apart in the Subaru lineup. Inside, the BRZ tS is outfitted with gray Ultrasuede seats with leather bolsters and blue accents, offering a blend of comfort, style, and sporty aesthetics. The vehicle is priced at $36,465, crowning it as the priciest model in the BRZ lineup.

BRZ tS Vs. WRX TR

Subaru’s BRZ tS offers a distinct driving experience compared to the WRX TR. While both vehicles share a commitment to performance, the BRZ tS is lighter, offers a more direct driving experience, but requires greater driver commitment. It is also approximately $6000 less expensive than the WRX TR. Despite Subaru’s relatively small footprint in the automotive market, the company continues to carve out a niche by offering unique performance vehicles like the BRZ and WRX, with manual transmission options at accessible price points.