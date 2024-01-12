Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship

Rising Muay Thai star, Suablack Tor Pran49 is set to make his grand debut at the ONE Championship, marking the fruition of his long-held dream. Suablack will be locking horns with the Irish fighter Stefan Korodi in a bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This event, dubbed ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov v Oh, is bound to be a thrilling spectacle, thanks to the sterling credentials of these fighters.

Suablack’s Journey to the ONE Championship

Suablack, a 27-year-old Thai fighter, secured a lucrative 3.5 million baht contract with ONE Championship after a triumphant streak on the ONE Lumpinee platform. His relentless style and ruthless power yielded four consecutive knockouts, setting him apart as a force to be reckoned with. With this contract, he stands poised on the brink of global recognition and opportunity, a leap from local to international stages.

Training with the Best

In preparation for his debut, Suablack has been honing his skills under the watchful eye of Superlek Kiatmoo9. Superlek, a ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, known as ‘The Kicking Machine’, has lent his expertise in running and sparring sessions, helping Suablack sharpen his form and strategy. His guidance serves as a valuable addition to Suablack’s training regimen, enhancing his readiness for the upcoming match.

The Road Ahead

As the countdown to the co-main event begins, Suablack is primed for a gripping face-off against Stefan Korodi. The Irish fighter, also a top-tier Muay Thai athlete, is resolute in his determination to avenge the defeat of his teammate at the hands of Suablack. This electrifying dynamic adds an edge of personal rivalry to the professional competition, promising an unforgettable showdown at ONE Fight Night 18.