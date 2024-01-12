en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship

Rising Muay Thai star, Suablack Tor Pran49 is set to make his grand debut at the ONE Championship, marking the fruition of his long-held dream. Suablack will be locking horns with the Irish fighter Stefan Korodi in a bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This event, dubbed ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov v Oh, is bound to be a thrilling spectacle, thanks to the sterling credentials of these fighters.

Suablack’s Journey to the ONE Championship

Suablack, a 27-year-old Thai fighter, secured a lucrative 3.5 million baht contract with ONE Championship after a triumphant streak on the ONE Lumpinee platform. His relentless style and ruthless power yielded four consecutive knockouts, setting him apart as a force to be reckoned with. With this contract, he stands poised on the brink of global recognition and opportunity, a leap from local to international stages.

Training with the Best

In preparation for his debut, Suablack has been honing his skills under the watchful eye of Superlek Kiatmoo9. Superlek, a ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, known as ‘The Kicking Machine’, has lent his expertise in running and sparring sessions, helping Suablack sharpen his form and strategy. His guidance serves as a valuable addition to Suablack’s training regimen, enhancing his readiness for the upcoming match.

The Road Ahead

As the countdown to the co-main event begins, Suablack is primed for a gripping face-off against Stefan Korodi. The Irish fighter, also a top-tier Muay Thai athlete, is resolute in his determination to avenge the defeat of his teammate at the hands of Suablack. This electrifying dynamic adds an edge of personal rivalry to the professional competition, promising an unforgettable showdown at ONE Fight Night 18.

0
Ireland Sports Thailand
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
11 mins ago
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
In a bid to transform Cork’s nightlife, Mutual Enterprises has laid down plans to convert the former Uneeda bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street into a new bar. The company submitted its planning application to Cork City Council for the establishment of a licenced premises at No. 71 Oliver Plunkett Street, a property it had acquired
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
4 hours ago
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
Blindboy Boatclub: An Unconventional Podcasting Sensation
5 hours ago
Blindboy Boatclub: An Unconventional Podcasting Sensation
VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
22 mins ago
VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project
1 hour ago
Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
3 hours ago
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
47 seconds
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
48 seconds
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
50 seconds
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
1 min
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
2 mins
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
2 mins
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
3 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app