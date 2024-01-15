Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists

Two cyclists, a professional and an amateur, made headlines recently for their accomplishments during the Tour de France. A recent study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology conducted an in-depth analysis of their performances, providing fascinating insights into the world of endurance sports. The professional cyclist, a 27-year-old member of a World Tour team, completed the arduous 2,116-mile route with 170,000 feet of elevation gain in just 87 hours over 21 stages. On the other hand, the amateur, a 58-year-old who rode the route as part of a charity event for leukemia, took a total of 191 hours, with 158 hours spent in the saddle.

Surpassing Limits of Endurance

The study goes beyond a mere comparison of their timings. It highlights the remarkable endurance capabilities of non-professional athletes. The amateur had been preparing for the event for a year and a half, clocking in up to 20 hours of training each week. With a VO2 max of 45.4 ml/kg/min, which is considered high for his age group, and a functional threshold power of 286 watts, his performance was impressive.

Sustained Maximal Human Energy Expenditure

One of the key areas the study explored was the concept of ‘sustained maximal human energy expenditure.’ Both the professional and amateur cyclists managed to exceed the previously suggested limits of sustained energy expenditure without significant weight loss. This finding suggests that with the right training and nutrition, even non-elite athletes can achieve extraordinary levels of sustained endurance.

Implications for Sports Science

The findings of this study have significant implications for sports science. They shed light on the potential of the human body to endure extreme physical exertion, regardless of an individual’s professional status in the sport. It also underlines the importance of systematic training and proper nutrition in preparing the body for such feats of endurance.