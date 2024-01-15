en English
Boxing & MMA

Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports

In a bold career move, Eddie Hall, the former world’s strongest man, is stepping into the octagon of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) after having tested his mettle in boxing. The strongman is scheduled to partake in a high-stakes four-man eliminator MMA tournament on February 17, 2024, under the auspices of the Finisher Championship in Qatar.

Training and Transition into MMA

In the run-up to his MMA debut, Hall has put himself through a gruelling training and sparring regime. A recent sparring session, however, marked a significant event in his journey. Hall was knocked down by a head kick, a moment he candidly shared with his followers on Instagram. The incident sparked a mixed bag of reactions from his fans. While some pointed out the supremacy of technique and precision over brute strength, others offered critiques of his style.

From Strongman to Combat Sports

Hall’s foray into combat sports began with his boxing debut in March 2022, where he faced off against his fellow strongman, Thor Bjornsson. Known for his role in the ‘Game of Thrones’ series and his illustrious strongman career, Bjornsson proved a worthy opponent. The match, billed as “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History,” concluded with Bjornsson clinching a unanimous decision victory over Hall after an intense six rounds. Bjornsson’s strategic use of his height and reach paid off in the ring.

A Graceful Defeat and Forward March

Despite the defeat, Hall accepted the outcome with grace and resilience. He acknowledged the result as a learning experience, signalling his readiness to absorb the lessons and advance in his combat sports career. His transition from boxing to MMA indicates an athlete in pursuit of new challenges and a testament to his indefatigable spirit.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

