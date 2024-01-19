Strong Ticket Sales for Upcoming AEW Events Signal Robust Interest

As the countdown to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Revolution event on March 3rd in Greensboro begins, ticket sales are soaring, indicating a robust interest from wrestling fans. With a total of 15,393 tickets already snatched up, the event is nearing sell-out status. This marks the largest wrestling audience at the Greensboro Coliseum since the WWF King of the Ring in 1999, underscoring the immense popularity that AEW enjoys.

Advertisment

Historic Gate Revenue

Furthermore, the AEW Revolution is not just drawing in crowds, it's set to make history by achieving the highest gate revenue in Greensboro's history. Surpassing a whopping $1 million, the event is already breaking records. Even on the secondary market, the current lowest price for a ticket stands at $43, a testament to the event's high demand.

Strong Ticket Sales Across Various AEW Events

Advertisment

Other AEW events have also reported strong ticket sales, with numbers varying across locations. The AEW Collision in St. Charles, MO, for instance, has sold 2,495 tickets, while Dynamite in Savannah, GA, has seen a turnout of 1,557. Not far behind, the event in Bossier City, LA, has sold 1,259 tickets. Additional events in cities like New Orleans, Edinburg, Phoenix, Henderson, Cedar Park, Tulsa, Springfield, and Huntsville have ticket sales ranging from 834 to 2,755.

Impressive Sales for the All In Event

The All In event scheduled for August 25 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London is also showing impressive sales. With 38,628 tickets already sold, the event is shaping up to be a massive draw. This further reflects the strong wrestling fan base and the high anticipation for AEW's offerings.

As AEW continues to build its reputation and fan base, these robust ticket sales underscore the brand's strength and the captivating allure of its events. With the AEW Revolution event in Greensboro nearly sold out and wrestling legend Sting choosing the Young Bucks as his opponents for his retirement match, fans are in for a historic and exciting spectacle.