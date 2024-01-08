en English
Golf

Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed

As the winter sun gilds the greens of the Emirates Golf Club, anticipation builds for the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Set to tee off from January 18-21, the tournament parades an extraordinary ensemble of golfing prowess, vying for a generous $9 million prize purse.

Defending Champion McIlroy Returns

Leading the charge is the world number two and defending champion, Rory McIlroy. With the sands of Dubai having been his home once, McIlroy returns to the city a three-time champion of the event, his name etched thrice on the iconic Coffee Pot trophy. The former Dubai resident is undoubtedly one of the tournament’s marquee attractions.

Impressive Array of Competitors

McIlroy will be contending against a strong field. Among them, Dubai’s own Tommy Fleetwood stands tall, his name resonating with the local fans. Other noteworthy contenders include Tyrrell Hatton, 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, and PGA Tour newcomer Cameron Young. The Hojgaard brothers, Rasmus and Nicolai, promising young talents from Denmark, and Dubai-based Adrian Meronk, who recently secured his PGA Card, will also strive to make their mark.

Former Champions and New Entrants

Adding to the tournament’s allure, former champions Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stephen Gallacher, and Haotong Li will return to the Dubai course, their sights set firmly on the coveted trophy. They will be joined by popular golfers Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Matteo Manassero, and Padraig Harrington. Representing the United Arab Emirates, Joshua Grenville-Wood has received a National Invite. Lorenzo Scalise secured the last spot through the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings, adding another layer of intrigue to the competition.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, in its 35th year, continues to attract golf’s top echelon, promising a spectacle of skill and strategy. As the players prepare to take on the challenge of the Majlis Course, fans eagerly await the unfolding drama of this prestigious Middle Eastern golf tournament.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

