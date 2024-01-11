Strong Group’s Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament

In anticipation of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship, the Strong Group basketball team is revving up its gears under the guidance of head coach Charles Tiu. Despite the recent loss of their prime guard choice, Mikey Williams, Tiu’s confidence in the team remains unshaken. The robust lineup boasts of an array of players, including JD Cagulangan, Jordan Heading, Tony Ynot, and Francis Escandor. The team’s strength is further bolstered by the addition of NBA veterans Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Mckenzie Moore, and Andre Roberson, promising a spirited performance in the upcoming tournament.

Impressive Lineup and Steadfast Leadership

Former Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian and DLSU Green Archers mentor Topex Robinson join the team, adding to the rich coaching experience. Tiu, who also mentors the Benilde Blazers, sees this opportunity to coach such a talented ensemble as a career highlight. His past experiences of coaching NBA players Nick Young and Shabazz Muhammad only add to his credibility and enrich his leadership.

Coaching Beyond the Court

For Tiu, the quest for the championship is more than just winning. It’s about nurturing talent and honing skills. In his words, the opportunity to coach such a gifted troupe is a learning experience. The exposure he gains from working with seasoned coaches like Goorjian and Robinson is something he intends to channel into benefitting his players from the College of Saint Benilde (CSB). This includes talented individuals like Tony Ynot, Allen Liwag, and Justine Sanchez, who are also part of the Strong Group.

A Platform for Growth

While the focus remains on clinching a championship, Tiu sees the tournament as a platform for his players to gain confidence and learn from their accomplished coaches and teammates. With such a formidable team, the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship is an event to watch out for, promising a display of skill, strategy, and sheer sportsmanship.