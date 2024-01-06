en English
Sports

Strong Group Bolsters Roster with Key Recruits for Dubai Basketball Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Strong Group Bolsters Roster with Key Recruits for Dubai Basketball Championship

The Strong Group basketball team is gearing up for the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship with an impressive roster, drawing key players and coaching staff from De La Salle University and College of Saint Benilde. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing the team’s performance, brings together a mix of seasoned basketball professionals and emerging talents.

Key Recruits Boost Strong Group’s Lineup

Leading the roster of new recruits is Kevin Quiambao, the UAAP Season 86 MVP from La Salle. A seasoned player with a track record of exceptional performance, Quiambao is expected to bring a new level of dynamism to the team. His teammate, Francis Escandor, known for his on-court agility and tactical abilities, has also been incorporated into the Strong Group.

Joining them is their coach, Topex Robinson, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the sport that is expected to guide the team on a successful path in the upcoming tournament.



Integration of Saint Benilde Players

Charles Tiu, the head coach for Strong Group, has not limited his recruiting efforts to La Salle. He has also tapped into the talent pool at Saint Benilde, incorporating players such as Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot, and Justine Sanchez. These players, known for their unique skill sets and dedication to the game, are set to add depth to the team’s lineup.



Former NBA Professionals Join the Team

Augmenting the team’s strength, Strong Group has signed on former NBA professionals Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson, and McKenzie Moore as the team’s imports for the tournament. Their extensive experience and professional expertise are anticipated to give the team a competitive edge in the championship.

The 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 28 at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While Quiambao has represented Strong Group in the past, this will be a pioneering experience for Robinson, Escandor, and the members from Benilde. Also joining the coaching staff alongside Tiu is coach Brian Goorjian. After reaching the knockout quarterfinals in their previous outing, Strong Group is aiming to outdo their past performance in the forthcoming championship.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

