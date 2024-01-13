en English
Philippines

Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Strong Group Athletics (SGA) has made a significant stride in the sports industry, officially entering the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) by acquiring the franchise previously held by Gerflor. The move elevates SGA’s status, positioning the organization as one of the most high-profile entities in sports with ties to NCAA and PBA programs.

SGA’s Enthusiasm and Commitment

The team’s owner, Frank Lao, expressed great excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of volleyball in the Philippines. Lao’s words reflected a profound commitment to creating more opportunities for Filipino volleyball players and coaches. This enthusiasm is not only for the PVL but also extends to SGA’s support for women’s volleyball teams at several universities, demonstrating an all-rounded commitment to the promotion of the sport.

PVL’s Gratitude and Expectations

PVL President, Ricky Palou, expressed his gratitude to SGA and Frank Lao for their contributions to the league. Palou lauded Lao’s bold step in launching a second league club, indicating a strong commitment to the development and success of volleyball in the country. The new PVL season, set to begin in February, is already abuzz with anticipation of the dynamics that SGA will bring to the competition.

The Future of SGA and PVL

The takeover by SGA heralds new beginnings and possibly new dynamics within the PVL. As the sister club of Farm Fresh Foxies and with the backing of NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, SGA is poised to make a meaningful impact in the sport. The composition of SGA’s squad is yet to be announced, and it remains to be seen whether they would retain the players from the previous Gerflor roster. Regardless, SGA’s entry into PVL can be seen as a significant move in the sports industry, bringing promise of new opportunities and an exciting future for volleyball in the Philippines.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

