India

Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua

At the heart of Kathua, at Rivaz Palace in Lakhanpur, the second edition of the District Level Deadlift Championship transpired successfully, witnessing a congregation of over 90 powerlifters, including 15 girls, all primed for a battle of strength, grit, and determination. The event was a testament to the burgeoning popularity of the sport, organized under the watchful eyes of the District Power Lifting Association Kathua, and supervised by the All J&K UT Power Lifting Association.

Event Inauguration and Notable Attendees

The championship’s opening ceremony was marked by the traditional lighting of lamps, performed by Rahul Dev Sharma of Municipal Counselling Ward No-19. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Raghunandan Singh Jasrotia, the DDC Vice Chairman, and Ravinder Kumar Sharma, the President of the District Kathua Power Lifting Association. The presence of International Athlete Ravi K Jassal and several association members added to the event’s prestige.

Competition Across Categories

The championship featured a range of categories, from sub-junior to master, with participants displaying their strength and mettle. The competition was fierce, with each participant eyeing a spot at the upcoming UT level Championship. The contestants’ commitment and zeal were evident as they tackled the deadlift, a testament to their training and dedication.

Announcement of Champions

The final results crowned Paramjeet Singh, Lovish, Anshu, and Pawan Kumar as champions in the Sub Junior, Junior, Senior, and Master male categories respectively. For the females, Shani Sharma, Prasmi Gupta, Konika, and Shahina emerged victorious in the Sub Junior, Junior, Senior, and Master categories respectively. The champions were honored with medals and certificates by the chief guest, Raghunandan Singh Jasrotia, thereby securing their positions for the upcoming UT level Championship. It was a sight to behold as the victors held their awards high, their faces a mix of relief and triumph, their achievements a testament to their rigorous training and indomitable will.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

