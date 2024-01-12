Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf

The Streetsboro girls basketball team etched their names in the annals of their program, setting a new scoring record in an emphatic 81-47 victory over Cloverleaf. The Rockets’ win showcased not just their offensive prowess, but also their team spirit, with six players making significant contributions to the score sheet.

Record-Breaking Performance

Surpassing their previous best of 77 points, the Rockets demonstrated a well-rounded team performance. Naomi Benson led the charge with 18 points, followed by Kaleigh Lilly who contributed 12 points, and Carlee Bedford with 11 points. Other notable contributors included Maiya Taylor and Olivia Johnson-Wilson who pitched in with 9 points each, and Sydney Abbuhl who added 8 points, including two 3-pointers.

Third Quarter Onslaught

This offensive onslaught was particularly noticeable in the third quarter, when the Rockets scored an impressive 28 points. The team’s performance not only shattered records but also set the tone for the rest of the game, leaving Cloverleaf with an uphill task.

Rivals’ Performance

Despite the loss, Cloverleaf had Evie Barth scoring 19 points, with both Emma Hibler and Saige Foxy adding double figures. The high-scoring nature of the game also highlighted notable performances from other teams and players, such as Briah Daniel from the Bombers, who scored 17 points, and Raylyn Ballentine from Pymatuning Valley, who led her team with 16 points.

With this victory, Streetsboro solidifies their impressive record in the Metro Athletic Conference, standing at 9-1 overall and a flawless 8-0 in the conference. The Rockets’ record-breaking performance serves as a testament to their relentless drive and teamwork, setting a high bar for future games.