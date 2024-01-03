en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase

A unique fusion of speed and legality has been announced that is set to create ripples in the automobile market. A street-legal car, outfitted with a bona fide race engine, is now available for acquisition. This one-of-a-kind vehicle harmoniously marries the high-performance credentials of a racing car with the requisite modifications to make it roadworthy and compliant with street regulations. The unveiling of such a car opens up a golden opportunity for car enthusiasts and collectors to possess a machine that offers high-speed excitement coupled with the pragmatic advantage of being able to operate it on public highways.

A Showroom of Rarities

The webpage that made the announcement offers a plethora of racing engine equipment for sale. Among the items listed, one can find carburetors, exhaust systems, fuel injection systems, ignition solutions, and intake manifolds. The site also keeps its visitors abreast of new releases, events, and promotional deals, making it a one-stop-shop for all things speed-related.

A Range of Racing Marvels

It is worth noting that the site also hosts numerous race cars for sale. These include championship-winning vehicles, replicas, and cars equipped with specific features such as BMW Motorsport engines and Renaultsport Endurance engines. The price tags on these beasts of speed range from a humble £3,500 to a wallet-busting €250,000+VAT.

Premium Speedsters

For those with deeper pockets, a selection of premium race cars is available for purchase. These vehicles, which include the Wolf Tornado S 400hp, Ligier JS P4, Ligier JS P2, Wolf GB08, Osella PA30 V8, JSP2, Spice SE88C, Radical SR3 1500 Rs, among others, command prices ranging from €139,500+VAT to £39,500+VAT. Notably, some of these cars come with unique features, low engine hours, and are in excellent condition, making them a worthy investment for the discerning collector.

The specificity of the make, model, features, and the price of the street-legal race engine car is yet to be unveiled. However, its availability marks a milestone in the history of automobiles, offering a blend of high-speed thrills and everyday practicality like never before.

0
Automotive Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
16 mins ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
32 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
33 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
24 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
24 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
25 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
23 seconds
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
24 seconds
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
1 min
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
1 min
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
2 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
2 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
33 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app