Automotive

Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:39 pm EST
Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market

A rare gem in the automobile market has emerged, presenting an opportunity like never before. A street-legal car equipped with a real race engine is now available for purchase. The junction of raw racing power with the convenience of everyday usability creates an irresistible offering for auto enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Breaking Norms

This unique vehicle, now on sale on RacingJunk.com, challenges conventional automotive design by marrying the high-octane thrill of race engines with the practicality of daily driving. The expected sale of these high-performance vehicles is set to stir significant excitement within the automobile community, with renowned auction company Barrett Jackson anticipated to consign these vehicles.

Impressive Lineup

The listings on RacingJunk.com feature a wide range of customized and fully restored Ford cars, each showcasing distinctive features reminiscent of their racing lineage. Also listed are other race cars such as BMW M2 CS RACING, Vauxhall Carlton TS6000, Honda Civic Type-R EP3, and more. Each car is a testament to the fusion of racing heritage and modern usability.

Price and Specifications

The prices of these unique vehicles range from £6,000 to £250,000+VAT, encompassing a wide array of specifications such as horsepower, racing history, and endurance engine. This exclusive opportunity promises potential buyers an exhilarating blend of motorsport performance and everyday drivability, making it a coveted addition for any car enthusiast or collector.

Automotive Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

