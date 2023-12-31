en English
Automotive

Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:06 pm EST
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms

In an unprecedented move in the world of motorsports, a street legal car equipped with a bona fide racing engine is now available for purchase. This marks a significant development in the automotive industry, as it successfully blends the exhilaration of high-speed track racing with the functionality of everyday commuting. This innovative amalgamation caters to a unique niche of drivers who crave the thrill of a race car but require the practicality of a vehicle for public road use.

Revving Up Innovation

The Barrett-Jackson auction, renowned for its impressive line-up of high-performance vehicles, is set to feature this groundbreaking car. Ford Motor Company, already celebrated for its notable developments in 2023, including the Iron Coyote engine block, the FP700 kit for the Coyote engine, and a new supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang GT, adds another feather to its cap with the unveiling of the S650 lineup. The lineup includes a 500 horsepower Dark Horse car designed for racing, and the Mustang GT4 and GT3, developed to compete in various racing series.

Setting a New Norm

But the pièce de résistance is the collaboration between Ford and Multimatic on the street legal Mustang GTD, which incorporates racing technology from the Mustang GT3 race car. It’s not merely a car; it’s a testament to defying the norms of automotive design. An assortment of customized and fully restored Ford cars, each carrying unique features reflecting their racing lineage, are up for grabs on RacingJunk.com. These vehicles, set to feature in an upcoming Barrett Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, are expected to generate considerable attention in the auto community.

Accessible Thrill of Racing

Other race cars available for sale include the BMW M2 CS RACING, Vauxhall Carlton TS6000, Honda Civic Type-R EP3, and others. The prices of these unique vehicles range from £6,000 to £250,000+VAT, encompassing a wide array of specifications such as horsepower, racing history, and endurance engine. This offering promises potential buyers an exhilarating blend of motorsport performance and everyday drivability. These cars, ranging from ready to race to needing some work, are a testament to the evolving landscape of the automotive industry, where the lines between high-performance track vehicles and cars designed for public roads are blurring.

Automotive
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

