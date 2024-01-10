en English
Sports

Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs

The World Indoor Bowls Championships is a thrilling international competition that pulls in fans from across the globe. The event is held annually at the Potters holiday park in Hopton on Sea, with Jamie Walker and Katherine Rednall reigning as the current champions. The championships for the year 2024 started on January 5 and are set to conclude on January 21. The tournament features 32 players, including the top 16 ranked players and 16 qualifiers, all vying for the prestigious title of World Indoor Bowls Singles Champion.

International Broadcasting and Geo-Restrictions

The final week of the championships will be broadcasted by the BBC and available for live streaming on the BBC iPlayer. However, the BBC iPlayer is geo-restricted to the UK, meaning fans based in other countries cannot access the service. This is where the use of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, becomes essential. A VPN can hide a user’s IP address and connect them to a UK-based server, effectively bypassing the geo-restriction and allowing access to the iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

Choosing the Right VPN for Streaming

While the best VPNs for streaming, such as ExpressVPN, do come with subscription costs, they often offer free trials or money-back guarantees. ExpressVPN, in particular, is highly recommended for its proven success in unblocking the BBC iPlayer. Currently, ExpressVPN is offering a deal on its one-year subscription that not only includes three extra months but also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows fans to stream the championships without having to make an initial financial commitment.

Steps to Access BBC iPlayer with VPN

Accessing the BBC iPlayer with a VPN involves a few simple steps. First, a user needs to sign up for a VPN service. They then have to install the VPN app on their device and connect to a UK server. Once connected, they can navigate to the BBC iPlayer website or app and start streaming. It’s worth noting that the BBC iPlayer is compatible with a wide range of devices, enhancing the accessibility for fans worldwide.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

