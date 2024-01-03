en English
Health

Strava ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report’ Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Strava ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report’ Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends

Strava, the leading digital community for athletes, has unveiled its ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report,’ shedding light on global trends among physically active individuals across generations. Based on a survey of 6,990 active people, including Strava’s community of over 120 million users, the report offers insightful data on motivations, barriers, and key trends shaping the world of exercise and exploration.

The Power of Social Connection

One of the standout findings is the importance of social connection as a motivator for physical activity. Across all age groups, over half of Strava athletes indicated that their main inspiration to exercise comes from their friends or family. This emphasizes the power of communal motivation and the role of Strava as a platform facilitating these connections.

Generation Z: Performance Over Health

Generation Z, however, stands out as unique in their exercise habits. While they also value social connection, they are notably driven by athletic performance over health benefits. Despite facing common challenges like time constraints due to work, the Gen Z Strava users have demonstrated exceptional resilience. Many have managed to maintain their fitness levels even when starting new jobs or relocating.

Popular Sports and Gear

Running emerged as the top sport uploaded on Strava, followed by bike riding and walking. Gen Z users were twice as likely to upload running activities than bike rides, highlighting a clear preference. The report also sheds light on popular gear among users. The Hoka Clifton, Nike Pegasus, and Brooks Ghost were identified as the top running shoes, with the Garmin Forerunner 235 being the most used running watch. Among cyclists, Trek, Specialized, and Giant were the top bike brands, with the Garmin Edge 530 being the most used cycling computer.

Strava’s Role in Inspiring and Connecting Athletes

Strava’s Chief Business Officer, Zipporah Allen, notes that the Gen Z users have played a crucial role in the platform’s community growth. Their values of activism, community, and connection have resonated with the ethos of Strava, leading to the popularization of sports like running. Strava continues to serve as a key motivational and connection tool for active individuals, promoting a sense of community and shared motivation.

Health Social Issues Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

