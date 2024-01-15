Strategic Trade Between Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts Reshapes CFL Landscape

In a move that shakes up the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Edmonton Elks and the Toronto Argonauts have entered into a significant trade. American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and the rights to American running back Khalan Laborn have been traded to the Argonauts. In return, the Elks have secured Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Ceresna's Noteworthy Journey

An acclaimed player, Jake Ceresna has been part of the CFL since 2018. Starting his career with the Ottawa Redblacks, he moved to Edmonton in the subsequent season. The 2023 season saw him set career highs with 48 tackles and 12 sacks. Over his 75-game career, he accumulated 163 tackles, 37 sacks, and six forced fumbles. After a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2019, Ceresna returned to the CFL and earned the league all-star title in 2022. He stands as the second-highest-paid defensive tackle with a projected salary of $212,000 for 2024 and could potentially become a free agent in February 2025.

Gittens Jr.'s Rise to Prominence

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., despite having a truncated 2023 season due to a hip injury, has made a name for himself in the CFL. He managed 35 receptions for 416 yards and one touchdown in the past season. His performance peaked in 2022 with 81 receptions for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. These statistics not only earned him recognition as a CFL all-star but also crowned him the East Division's Most Outstanding Canadian. Currently in the second year of a three-year extension, Gittens Jr. is one of the highest-paid receivers with a projected salary of $210,000 in 2024.

Strategic Moves by Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts

This trade is a clear reflection of strategy by both teams, aiming to bolster their respective rosters. The Elks have traded in a top-notch defensive player for a receiver with proven capabilities, while the Argonauts have gained a potential game-changer on the defensive line. As the teams recalibrate their strategies, the 2024 season stands to witness some exciting clash of tactics and talent. This news was reported by 3DownNation, a dedicated platform for CFL and Canadian football coverage.