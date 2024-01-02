en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues

In a sweeping wave of player management moves, sports teams across various leagues are strategically reshaping their rosters. From Major League Baseball to the National Football League, the National Hockey League, and soccer, the landscape of professional sports is undergoing a dynamic shift.

Major League Baseball Trades

The Boston Red Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Max Castillo off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, while the Cincinnati Reds have inked a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas and designated catcher Austin Wynns for assignment.

Significant Moves in the NFL

In the National Football League, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive lineman Chandler Brewer to the practice squad and placed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on the practice squad injured reserve. The New York Jets have waived running back Dalvin Cook, and the Washington Commanders have added cornerback Jace Whittaker, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, and wide receiver Davion Davis to their ranks.

NHL Roster Changes

In the National Hockey League, the Dallas Stars have recalled goaltender Matthew Murray from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL), while the Minnesota Wild have summoned forward Sammy Walker from the Iowa Wild of the AHL and placed forward Vinni Lettieri on injured reserve. The Hartford Wolfpack has offered a professional tryout contract to center Artem Anisimov, and the Iowa Wild has followed suit by signing goaltender Peyton Jones to a similar contract. The Laval Rocket has acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Spengler Cup team Canada.

Soccer Transfers

In soccer, the Portland Timbers have transferred forward Yimmi Chara to the Columbian side Junior FC. In women’s soccer, NJ/NY Gotham FC has secured defender Tierna Davidson on a contract through 2026, and the Orlando Pride have signed midfielder Evelina Duijan to a one-year contract.

Key Changes in College Sports

In college sports, Campbell University has named Braxton Harris as the head football coach. These changes come as teams across the sporting world are looking to bolster their line-ups, enhance their strategies, and make their mark in the coming seasons.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident

By Salman Khan

North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023

By Salman Khan

Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense

By Salman Khan

Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf

By Salman Khan

Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship ...
@India · 3 mins
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship ...
heart comment 0
Chelsea’s Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return

By Salman Khan

Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming ‘Winner Takes All’ Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo

By Salman Khan

Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer

By Salman Khan

Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements

By Salman Khan

Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
Latest Headlines
World News
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
8 seconds
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
44 seconds
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
1 min
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
2 mins
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
2 mins
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
2 mins
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
3 mins
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
3 mins
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app