en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings

Our gaze today is fixed on the Scottish football giants, Rangers and Celtic. The discourse revolves around their strategic maneuvers—decisions on player contracts, possible signings, and tactical upgrades—set to shape their course in the coming seasons.

Debating the Future of Borna Barisic

At the heart of the conversation for Rangers is the question of whether to extend left-back Borna Barisic’s contract or seek a potential upgrade for the position. While the consensus leans towards the latter, the question remains: Can an appropriate, affordable alternative be found? If not, a one-year extension might be the most feasible option. The proposition, however, is not devoid of its implications. An upgrade would necessitate the need to provide competition for Barisic. Keeping him on his toes could be the very catalyst needed to maintain his form.

Celtic’s Goalkeeping Dilemma

For Celtic, the spotlight is on their goalkeeping situation. Joe Hart currently holds the reins, but discussions about the future are afoot. While Hart is expected to retain his post for the present campaign, there’s a growing sentiment that Brendan Rodgers might be in the hunt for a long-term goalkeeper come summer.

January Transfer Window Highlights

In the recent January transfer window, Abdallah Sima emerged as the best signing for Rangers, adding a fresh layer of dynamism to the team. Celtic’s acquisition of Jack Butland also deserves mention for its strategic implications.

Scottish Cup: Predicting the Unpredictable

As we steer towards the Scottish Cup, speculations are rife about potential upsets. Matches involving Aberdeen, St Johnstone, and Livingston are particularly intriguing, given their propensity to spring surprises. As we move forward, it’s evident that the coming months are set to be an exciting era for both Rangers and Celtic, filled with immense possibilities and high stakes.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
Yesterday, Sunderland AFC suffered another setback in a 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town, the second-placed team in the Championship. The defeat, away at Portman Road, came despite Sunderland initially taking the lead in the game. The loss has raised questions about the team’s strategy under their new Head Coach, Michael Beale, and left both fans
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
31 mins ago
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
1 hour ago
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
West Ham U21 Captain Michael Forbes Commits to Club until 2026
22 mins ago
West Ham U21 Captain Michael Forbes Commits to Club until 2026
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
23 mins ago
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
24 mins ago
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
31 seconds
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
38 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
38 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
41 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
46 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
47 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
1 min
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
1 min
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
1 min
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
29 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app