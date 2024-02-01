Strasbourg's Marc Keller Commends Matz Sels on Transfer to Nottingham Forest

Strasbourg's president, Marc Keller, has expressed his deep appreciation for goalkeeper Matz Sels as he prepares to transfer to Nottingham Forest. Sels, a seasoned Belgium international, has been a stalwart for Strasbourg since his arrival in 2018 after parting ways with Newcastle United.

Matz Sels: A Pillar Of Strength

Over nearly six seasons with Strasbourg, Sels has distinguished himself both as a formidable player and a respected captain. His commitment and dedication to the club have not only earned him the admiration of his colleagues but also left an indelible mark on the history of the club.

Looking Ahead To New Challenges

Recognizing Sels' thirst for fresh challenges, Keller expressed his best wishes for the goalkeeper's future journey in England. He emphasized that Sels' performance and conduct during his tenure with Strasbourg have been impeccable, and his legacy will continue to resonate within the club long after his departure.

Nottingham Forest: A New Chapter

After a £6 million agreement between Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg, Sels is set to join the English club, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career. The former Newcastle goalkeeper, who has earned six caps for the Belgium national team, is poised to strengthen the Forest squad as they gear up for the second half of the campaign.

As we bid farewell to Sels at Strasbourg, we look forward to witnessing his prowess on the English grounds. His journey is a testament to professional dedication, and his future endeavors with Nottingham Forest promise exciting times for football enthusiasts worldwide.