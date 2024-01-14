Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines

In an intense start to their three-game, four-day road swing, the Quad City Storm faced a stern test at the Pelham Civic Complex, succumbing to a 5-1 defeat against the Birmingham Bulls. This Friday evening game marked the Storm’s fourth consecutive tumble, dragging them into a 0-3 record for the year 2024.

Storm’s New Recruit Shines Amidst Defeat

Despite the setback, the Storm’s newly recruited player, TJ Delaney, managed to seize a silver lining, netting his first goal for the team. This noteworthy accomplishment was facilitated by assists from teammates Patriks Marcinkevics and Dillon Fournier. Unfortunately, the Storm were already trailing by four goals when Delaney marked his debut goal.

A Blow to the Storm’s Lineup

The game was not without its fair share of drama. The Storm’s starting goaltender, Brent Moran, suffered an injury after being hit by a puck on his elbow, forcing him to abandon the game. His availability for upcoming games hangs in the balance, adding another layer of uncertainty for the team. Bailey Brkin, the backup goalie, stepped into the fray, stopping a commendable 27 out of 28 shots, showcasing his preparedness and skill.

Birmingham Bulls’ Balanced Attack

On the other side of the ice, the Bulls’ goals came from five different players, underscoring their balanced attacking play. The team’s leading scorer, Drake Glover, continued his scoring spree, further extending his tally. The game escalated into a tense exchange in the final period, marred by several penalties. The most significant of these incidents resulted in a 10-minute game misconduct for Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny, attributed to verbal abuse of an official. Despite this harsh penalty, the coach was expected to return for the next game.

With the first match behind them, the Storm are now focusing on their rematch against the Bulls, followed by a clash with the Macon Mayhem. With lessons learned from the initial defeat, the team will be looking for redemption and a chance to alter their early-year record.