en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open

In a triumphant display of skill and tenacity, Australian tennis player Storm Hunter clinched her first singles victory at the Australian Open. Following successful navigation through the qualifying rounds, Hunter overpowered Italy’s Sara Errani with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. This marked a significant milestone in her career, as it was her sixth attempt at progressing to the second round at Melbourne Park.

Breaking Barriers

The victory held particular weight for Hunter, Australia’s world No.1 doubles player, given that it was achieved without the aid of wildcards, which she had relied on in previous tournaments. This triumph not only fortified her self-belief but also underscored the efficacy of her and her team’s pre-season preparations.

Contrasting fates of Wildcards

While Hunter soared, compatriot James Duckworth, a wildcard recipient, met with defeat on Court 6, nicknamed the ‘party court’ for its court-side bar and vivacious spectators. Duckworth lost in an intense five-set match against French player Luca Van Assche. Similarly, Perth teenager Taylah Preston, another wildcard recipient, fell to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, despite the anticipation surrounding her Australian Open debut.

Young Blood and Veteran Presence

Despite her loss, Preston’s journey to the main draw was not without reward, earning her a sizable $120,000 prize. Meanwhile, commentary flowed about the late start of the match involving the defending champion, an occurrence attributed to the extended duel of a qualifier against Novak Djokovic. Adding to the intrigue, a young Australian star is poised to confront Djokovic once more, following a noteworthy performance last year.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
With a rare, ambitious goal in sight, the Australian cycling team, Jayco AlUla, is gearing up for a clean sweep at the Tour Down Under. The team’s aim to win all stages and bag the overall title is unprecedented in the event’s history since its inception in 1999. This bold move comes with the support
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
13 mins ago
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
18 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
4 mins ago
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Gear Up for Season Finale at MCG
9 mins ago
Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Gear Up for Season Finale at MCG
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
9 mins ago
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
Latest Headlines
World News
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
19 seconds
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
1 min
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
1 min
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
2 mins
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
3 mins
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
3 mins
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
4 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
4 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app