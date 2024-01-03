en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Job

Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions

Storm Henk, a tempest of formidable intensity, has left the United Kingdom grappling with widespread travel disruptions, flooding, and power outages. With winds reaching ferocious speeds of up to 94mph, the storm has instigated a deluge of rain and gusts across the country, leading to the issuance of over 350 flood alerts and warnings by the Environment Agency.

Widespread Impact and Damage

Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway, and Great Northern Rail are among the rail services that have faced severe disruptions. Fallen trees and flooding have been central to the mayhem, causing significant delays and cancellations. In some instances, journey times have been extended by an estimated 40 minutes.

Apart from rail services, road networks haven’t been spared either. The Dartford Crossing bridge was temporarily shut due to strong winds, and multiple roads across England were closed because of fallen trees and flooding. Motorists, too, have had to contend with difficult driving conditions, while rescue services have been actively engaged in assisting those stranded in flood waters.

Power Outages and Flood Warnings

The brunt of the storm has left approximately 38,000 customers without power, according to the Energy Networks Association. The after-effects of the storm have continued to pose a threat, with the Environment Agency warning of significant local flooding and surface water flooding until Thursday.

Moreover, the agency has issued warnings for over 300 locations across England, cautioning residents of potential flooding. This is in addition to the 361 flood alerts that have been put in place, signaling possible flooding in the affected regions.

Warnings and Forecasts

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia, and Wales. They have also named the storm ‘Henk’ and warned of further wet and windy weather forecasted for the UK.

Despite the storm’s tumultuous impact, the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, has urged citizens to remain vigilant, emphasizing the potential for even stronger wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England. As the country braces for continued adverse weather, the focus remains on safety and preparedness, with the hope that the storm’s wrath will soon subside.

0
Job Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

By Ayesha Mumtaz

83 Positions Open in New Recruitment Drive: Deadlines Announced

By Rizwan Shah

Indonesia's Economy Battles Job Losses Amid Global Demand Shrinking

By BNN Correspondents

Barbara Corcoran's Advice for Older Professionals: Countering Ageism with Vitality

By Muhammad Jawad

The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview ...
@Job · 13 hours
The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview ...
heart comment 0
Pulwama Takes Strides Towards Unemployment-Free District with Successful Job Fair

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pulwama Takes Strides Towards Unemployment-Free District with Successful Job Fair
Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from AJ Eckstein

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from AJ Eckstein
BSF Announces Recruitment Drive for 2140 Tradesman Positions

By Rafia Tasleem

BSF Announces Recruitment Drive for 2140 Tradesman Positions
London’s Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

London's Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
17 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
25 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
33 seconds
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
41 seconds
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
41 seconds
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
1 min
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
1 min
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
2 mins
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
2 mins
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
52 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app