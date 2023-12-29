en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Storm Gerrit Disrupts Channel Islands, Challenges for Young Athletes & Call for Continued Charity

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:30 pm EST
Storm Gerrit Disrupts Channel Islands, Challenges for Young Athletes & Call for Continued Charity

Storm Gerrit has left a significant impact on the United Kingdom, causing widespread flooding, travel disruptions, and leaving thousands of homes without power. It has also adversely affected the Channel Islands region, leading to the cancellation of numerous cross-channel services by Condor Ferries. The high seas and turbulent wind speeds have led to the cancellation of the high-speed ferry service operated by Condor Voyager. The changes have affected routes between Portsmouth, St Malo, the Channel Islands, and Poole, leaving passengers to adjust their travel plans.

Impact of Storm Gerrit on Channel Islands

The storm has brought to light the vulnerability of the Channel Islands to severe weather events. With the cancellation of several cross-channel services and travel disruptions across various transport services, the storm has highlighted the region’s reliance on ferry services for transportation and the challenges it poses. Despite the disruptions, the local community has shown resilience, with organizations like the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) stepping in to rescue wildlife affected by the storm.

Challenges faced by young athletes

In other news, Premier League midfielder Alex Scott has brought attention to the challenges faced by young athletes from the Channel Islands. These talented players encounter geographical, financial, and infrastructural barriers in their pursuit of professional careers. The limited exposure and scouting opportunities in the islands further add to their difficulties.

Call for continued charity in Jersey

Local charities in Jersey have made an appeal to the community to continue the spirit of giving beyond the holiday season. They have emphasized the ongoing need for food donations to support those less fortunate, highlighting the vital role these organizations play in the community. The Very Reverend Michael Keirle has echoed similar sentiments, expressing optimism for the year ahead.

As the year draws to a close, the storm’s aftermath and its effects on the community, the challenges faced by young athletes, and the call for continued charity remind us of the resilience and spirit of the Channel Islands community. Despite the disruptions and challenges, the community’s ability to come together in times of need remains a beacon of hope for the year ahead.

0
Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Soyo Municipality Licenses Safe and Regulated New Year's Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Community Policing in Spotlight: Door-Knocking Operation Locates Missi ...
@Local News · 5 hours
Community Policing in Spotlight: Door-Knocking Operation Locates Missi ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Police Temporarily Shuts Down Phoenix Mall of Asia to Ensure Public Tranquillity

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Police Temporarily Shuts Down Phoenix Mall of Asia to Ensure Public Tranquillity
The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

By BNN Correspondents

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition
Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock

By Quadri Adejumo

Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock
Relentless Pursuit: Police Departments and Communities Rally to Solve Missing Person Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Relentless Pursuit: Police Departments and Communities Rally to Solve Missing Person Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
1 min
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
2 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
4 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
4 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
5 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
6 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
6 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
6 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
7 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app