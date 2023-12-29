en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Storm Gerrit Disrupts Channel Islands, Challenges and Resilience Emerge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:30 pm EST
Storm Gerrit Disrupts Channel Islands, Challenges and Resilience Emerge

Storm Gerrit’s adverse weather conditions have led to the cancellation of cross-channel ferry services operated by Condor Ferries. The storm has caused high seas and strong wind speeds, disrupting routes between Portsmouth, St Malo, the Channel Islands, and Poole. The cancellations have underscored the region’s heavy reliance on ferry services for transportation and the challenges such reliance poses.

Impact on Local Community and Wildlife

The local community has shown commendable resilience amid the storm, with organizations stepping in to rescue wildlife affected by the harsh weather. An underweight seal pup was notably rescued by the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, spotlighting the community’s unwavering dedication to protecting local wildlife.

Challenges for Young Athletes

On a different note, Premier League midfielder Alex Scott has brought attention to the challenges faced by young athletes from the Channel Islands. These include geographical, financial, and infrastructural barriers that significantly impede their progress to the top levels of the game.

Charities Appeal for Continuous Support

Local charities in Jersey have appealed to the community to continue the spirit of giving beyond the holiday season. They emphasized the ongoing need for food donations to support those less fortunate, urging residents to maintain their charitable spirit as the New Year begins.

Optimistic Outlook for the New Year

Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by Storm Gerrit, The Very Reverend Michael Keirle expressed an optimistic outlook for the upcoming year. His sentiments echo the resilience and spirit of the Channel Islands community, which has continued Christmas sales and charity events despite the storm. The community’s resilience is a testament to their strength and compassion, highlighting the bright future ahead.

0
Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit

By Salman Khan

Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game

By Salman Khan

Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change

By Salman Khan

Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather

By Salman Khan

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Prad ...
@Health · 13 mins
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Prad ...
heart comment 0
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup’s 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game

By Salman Khan

Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
37 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
52 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app