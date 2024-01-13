en English
Australia

Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic

In an exhilarating display of equine prowess, Storm Boy, trained by the dynamic duo of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, clinched victory in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Gold Coast. The triumph marked Waterhouse’s fifth win and Bott’s maiden victory in this prestigious event. A progeny of Justify, the colt outclassed the competition in the 1200-metre contest by a remarkable 2-1/2 lengths, consolidating his unblemished record with three victories from three starts.

The Unfolding of the Race

The race had its share of drama with jockey Adem Hyeronimus finding himself three-wide early on. However, the skilled horseman managed to get Storm Boy back in control after straightening, and the colt finished strongly ahead of the second favourite Highness and third-placed Spywire. The victory not only showcased Storm Boy’s superiority over the field but also his resilience and adaptability in overcoming challenging situations.

The Journey from Auction to Victory

Storm Boy, who was purchased for a hefty $460,000 at the previous year’s Gold Coast Yearling Sale, has now emerged as a top contender for the coveted Golden Slipper. The training team, buoyed by this recent success, plans to prepare for the major event back in Sydney. This is a testament to the adage that a great racehorse is not just born but is also made, shaped by the tireless efforts of a dedicated team.

Waterhouse’s Legacy in the Magic Millions

Waterhouse’s previous wins in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic include Assertive Lad, Excellerator, Dance Hero, and Driefontein. She aims to see Storm Boy follow in the footsteps of Dance Hero by clinching both the Magic Millions and the Golden Slipper. This victory further cements Waterhouse’s legacy in the racing industry and positions Bott as a rising star in this competitive sport.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

