Sports

Stonehill College Skyhawks to Host LIU Sharks: A Pivotal NCAA Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Stonehill College Skyhawks to Host LIU Sharks: A Pivotal NCAA Basketball Showdown

In an upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Basketball match, the Stonehill College Skyhawks are all set to host the LIU Sharks at the Merkert Gymnasium in Easton, Massachusetts. The game, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024, can be followed via the CBS Sports App or online streaming on Fubo.

Struggles on Both Sides

Both teams are grappling with a tough season. The Sharks of LIU currently hold a 2-11 record, while the Skyhawks of Stonehill College are at 2-14. The Sharks are coming into this game following a close victory over Wagner, winning 69-67. Stonehill College, however, is trying to recover from a 13-game losing streak, including a recent 74-59 loss to the Blue Devils. The upcoming game offers a potential turnaround for both teams.

Historical Dominance and A Shot at Redemption

Historically, Stonehill College has had the upper hand in the last year, winning both games against LIU. Most notably, in their last encounter in February of 2023, the Skyhawks managed a 75-60 victory over the Sharks. The upcoming game provides LIU with an opportunity for redemption and a chance to shift the balance.

Anticipated Showdown

The Stonehill Skyhawks and the LIU Sharks are gearing up for what promises to be an intense showdown. The Skyhawks, despite their recent struggles, have a home game record of 2-3, giving up an average of 80.0 points per game. On the other hand, the Sharks, fresh off their victory over Wagner, will be looking to carry that momentum forward. With contrasting statistics and key performers on both sides, the stage is set for a thrilling NCAA basketball showdown.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

