Stoke City’s Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries

In a flurry of activity, Stoke City is poised for a series of significant changes in its lineup. The club is set to welcome back Mehdi Leris, who has successfully completed his concussion protocols. Leris had sustained an injury during a match on December 23, but he will now be available for the FA Cup third round match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thompson’s Suspension and Simkin’s Cup-Tie

Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, will be absent from the upcoming match due to a one-match ban. Thompson received two yellow cards on New Year’s Day, resulting in the suspension. This disciplinary action will affect his league yellow card count, which remains at six. Tommy Simkin, another key player for Stoke City, finds himself cup-tied and will not participate after playing for Solihull Moors earlier in the season.

Injury Updates and Player Unavailability

Josh Laurent, Stoke City’s captain, is grappling with a high ankle sprain and is expected to be unavailable until February. Lynden Gooch’s participation in the next league match hangs in the balance due to a calf injury. Enda Stevens is also in recovery mode and won’t be back for a few weeks. Adding to the list of absentees, Junior Tchamadeu is away at the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

On the Mend and Eligibility

Tyrese Campbell is nearing a return to full training after a hiatus since December 2. Although Ben Pearson recently suffered an injury, D’Margio Wright-Phillips is eligible for the cup match despite his absence from the league games list. In some good news, Ben Wilmot has made a comeback from a knee injury suffered in October, further bolstering Stoke City’s roster.