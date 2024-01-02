en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Stoke City’s Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Stoke City’s Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries

In a flurry of activity, Stoke City is poised for a series of significant changes in its lineup. The club is set to welcome back Mehdi Leris, who has successfully completed his concussion protocols. Leris had sustained an injury during a match on December 23, but he will now be available for the FA Cup third round match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thompson’s Suspension and Simkin’s Cup-Tie

Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, will be absent from the upcoming match due to a one-match ban. Thompson received two yellow cards on New Year’s Day, resulting in the suspension. This disciplinary action will affect his league yellow card count, which remains at six. Tommy Simkin, another key player for Stoke City, finds himself cup-tied and will not participate after playing for Solihull Moors earlier in the season.

Injury Updates and Player Unavailability

Josh Laurent, Stoke City’s captain, is grappling with a high ankle sprain and is expected to be unavailable until February. Lynden Gooch’s participation in the next league match hangs in the balance due to a calf injury. Enda Stevens is also in recovery mode and won’t be back for a few weeks. Adding to the list of absentees, Junior Tchamadeu is away at the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

On the Mend and Eligibility

Tyrese Campbell is nearing a return to full training after a hiatus since December 2. Although Ben Pearson recently suffered an injury, D’Margio Wright-Phillips is eligible for the cup match despite his absence from the league games list. In some good news, Ben Wilmot has made a comeback from a knee injury suffered in October, further bolstering Stoke City’s roster.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports

By Salman Khan

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large

By Salman Khan

David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship

By Salman Khan

ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook

By Salman Khan

African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Na ...
@Ghana · 2 mins
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Na ...
heart comment 0
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle

By Salman Khan

Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports

By Salman Khan

2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Sunderland’s Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey

By Salman Khan

Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina

By Salman Khan

Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
14 seconds
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
24 seconds
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
35 seconds
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
45 seconds
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
1 min
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
1 min
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
1 min
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
1 min
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
2 mins
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app