Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List

Among the whispering winds of the football world, Stoke City, the renowned Championship football club, is allegedly open to offers for its midfield maestro, a 28-year-old former Chelsea player. The Staffordshire-based club has been the home of the midfielder since 2022, after he parted ways with Chelsea, a team where he was frequently loaned out to various clubs including Leeds, Wednesday, and Middlesbrough.

Stoke City’s Squad Reshuffle

Stoke City’s new boss, Steven Schumacher, who recently took over the reins from Alex Neil, is keen on making notable changes to the team during the crucial January transfer window. The club is reportedly open to offers for three key midfielders, namely the former Chelsea player, vice-captain Ben Pearson, and Daniel Johnson. The intent is clear: to improve the squad and potentially utilize the funds from these sales to bolster their strike force.

Midfielder’s Career and Future

Despite his career being disrupted by injury, causing a delay in securing his first Championship start until New Year’s Day, the former Chelsea midfielder has proven his mettle at Stoke City. His journey at Chelsea saw him being loaned out to multiple clubs across Europe as Chelsea sought other midfield options. However, at Stoke City, he established himself as a reliable player in the midfield. His contract, which runs until 2025, is now under the scanner as the club is open to selling him.

Transfer Market Buzz

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest that Schumacher is open to offloading some senior players, including the mentioned midfielder, Ben Pearson, and Daniel Johnson, in an effort to reshape the team. The former Chelsea player, who has shown resilience and adaptability throughout his career, is reportedly available for transfer with an asking price between £1m and £2m. Although it is yet unclear where he might land, the transfer buzz around him is certainly gaining momentum.