en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List

Among the whispering winds of the football world, Stoke City, the renowned Championship football club, is allegedly open to offers for its midfield maestro, a 28-year-old former Chelsea player. The Staffordshire-based club has been the home of the midfielder since 2022, after he parted ways with Chelsea, a team where he was frequently loaned out to various clubs including Leeds, Wednesday, and Middlesbrough.

Stoke City’s Squad Reshuffle

Stoke City’s new boss, Steven Schumacher, who recently took over the reins from Alex Neil, is keen on making notable changes to the team during the crucial January transfer window. The club is reportedly open to offers for three key midfielders, namely the former Chelsea player, vice-captain Ben Pearson, and Daniel Johnson. The intent is clear: to improve the squad and potentially utilize the funds from these sales to bolster their strike force.

Midfielder’s Career and Future

Despite his career being disrupted by injury, causing a delay in securing his first Championship start until New Year’s Day, the former Chelsea midfielder has proven his mettle at Stoke City. His journey at Chelsea saw him being loaned out to multiple clubs across Europe as Chelsea sought other midfield options. However, at Stoke City, he established himself as a reliable player in the midfield. His contract, which runs until 2025, is now under the scanner as the club is open to selling him.

Transfer Market Buzz

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest that Schumacher is open to offloading some senior players, including the mentioned midfielder, Ben Pearson, and Daniel Johnson, in an effort to reshape the team. The former Chelsea player, who has shown resilience and adaptability throughout his career, is reportedly available for transfer with an asking price between £1m and £2m. Although it is yet unclear where he might land, the transfer buzz around him is certainly gaining momentum.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
12 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Football World Mourns the Loss of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of the Beautiful Game
3 hours ago
Football World Mourns the Loss of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of the Beautiful Game
Game Day Delights: Easy Snack Recipes for Football Nights
3 hours ago
Game Day Delights: Easy Snack Recipes for Football Nights
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
2 hours ago
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
15 seconds
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
15 seconds
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
12 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
19 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
20 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
21 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
31 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
47 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app