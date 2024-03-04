Stoeger STR-9S Combat Review: High-End Features at a Budget-Friendly Price

One of the best aspects of working within the firearms media is the opportunity to handle a wide range of firearms, from luxury models to more budget-friendly options. The Stoeger STR-9S Combat, with its impressive array of features at a sub-$1,000 price point, stands out as a particularly intriguing option for those seeking high performance without a high cost. This gun combines a solid design with a few rough edges but raises the question: do these minor issues detract from its overall value?

Advertisment

Design and Features

The Stoeger STR-9S Combat is a striker-fired, locked-breech, magazine-fed semi-automatic pistol chambered in 9x19mm, boasting aesthetics that, while slightly derivative, underscore its purpose as a combat handgun. Noteworthy features include suppressor-height green fiber-optic iron sights, a 1/2×28 threaded barrel, flared magazine well, and a removable optics plate. The inclusion of these on a firearm priced under $1,000 is commendable. Additionally, the Stoeger comes equipped with multiple optics plates, a railed dustcover, interchangeable backstraps, and notably, three 20-round steel-bodied magazines. These magazines, reminiscent of the Beretta 92s but with slight modifications, enhance the gun's versatility, especially in states with specific magazine regulations.

Performance and Reliability

Advertisment

Performance testing of the STR-9S Combat involved firing a variety of ammunition, from American Eagle 115gr FMJ to Aguila 147gr FMJ, and even suppressor-specific stelTH 165gr TMJ rounds. While most ammunition types ran flawlessly through the gun, the heavier, suppressor-specific rounds encountered some ejection issues, which, while not indicative of overall unreliability, highlight the gun's optimization for more conventional ammunition. Despite this, the Stoeger demonstrated excellent accuracy, capable of hitting targets up to 75 yards away, across all tested ammunition types. Ergonomics also played a significant role in the gun's performance, with the design and interchangeable backstraps accommodating a wide range of hand sizes, ensuring a comfortable shooting experience for most users.

Value and Conclusion

With an MSRP of $599, the Stoeger STR-9S Combat represents a compelling option for those in search of a feature-rich firearm that doesn't break the bank. It strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, offering many of the desirable features found in higher-priced firearms without the steep price tag. This makes it an excellent choice for various applications, including home defense, competition, or simply as a range gun. While not without its minor flaws, the STR-9S Combat's strong design, reliability, and added features make it a noteworthy contender in the budget-friendly firearm market.

About Jim Grant: Jim Grant is a highly respected editor for AmmoLand.com, known for his expertise in firearms and photography. An avid enthusiast of guns, particularly those from the Cold War era, Jim enjoys reviewing guns, shooting for recreation and competition, and exploring the outdoors with his wife Kimberly and their dog Peanut.