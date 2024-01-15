en English
South Korea

Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Claudia Gasparino, a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Stirling, has achieved the notable distinction of being selected for the International Olympic Committee’s Young Reporters Programme. Set to cover the Winter Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, from January 19 to February 1, 2024, Claudia is among the elite group of only 14 aspiring journalists chosen worldwide for this prestigious initiative.

Training and Experiences Beyond Borders

Her placement in the programme is not merely a ticket to the Winter Olympics. It’s a 20-day journey packed with practical work experience, training, and an invaluable opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with professional journalists. Claudia will have the chance to cover events such as ice skating, a sport that has captivated her since childhood.

Building on Past Experiences

This international assignment follows Claudia’s recent work experience at the European Volleyball Championships. There, she honed her skills by interviewing coaches and athletes and providing translation services for English-speaking media. Such experiences have prepared her well for the upcoming challenges and opportunities in South Korea.

Looking Ahead: Masterclasses and Career Goals

Beyond the immediate thrill of the Winter Olympics, Claudia anticipates the unique experiences and masterclasses in photography, broadcast, and writing that the programme offers. With her sights set on a future career in sports journalism, these opportunities will undoubtedly equip her with the skills and insights needed to excel in the field.

In conclusion, Claudia Gasparino’s selection for the International Olympic Committee’s Young Reporters Programme is a significant milestone in her budding journalism career. As she prepares for the Winter Olympics, the world will eagerly await the stories she brings from the heart of the sporting world.

