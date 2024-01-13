Stewart Cink’s Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour’s New Model

Stewart Cink, the seasoned golfer with a career punctuated by remarkable victories, is set to participate in the Sony Open in Hawaii before transitioning to the PGA Tour Champions opener. Yet, as he stands on the precipice of new games, Cink, a former British Open champion, is confronted with a novel challenge – the PGA Tour’s recent overhaul, including signature events offering $20 million purses, smaller playing fields, and oftentimes, no cuts.

The PGA Tour’s Countermove

This change is the PGA Tour’s strategic response to Saudi-funded LIV Golf Investments’ strides in the golfing world. The aim is to congregate top players more frequently and inflate the prize funds, thereby boosting the spectacle for golf fans and countering the competitive threat posed by LIV Golf. However, the new system has been met with a mixed response from the players itself.

Cink’s Mixed Feelings

Cink, who boasts a full exemption from his 2021 season wins but currently stands at 153rd in the FedEx Cup rankings, voices his ambivalence about this shift. While he acknowledges the potential benefits for golf enthusiasts, he points out the inequality it engenders among the professionals themselves, especially those further down in the FedEx Cup standings.

Unsettling Questions

As the Sony Open, a tournament traditionally welcoming to newcomers, is underway, questions have arisen about the impact of the new system. The limited space due to the changes has left many pondering. The distribution of FedEx Cup points now heavily favors signature events, leading British Open champion Brian Harman to describe the new model as ‘cut-throat.’

The Future of PGA Tour

The PGA Tour projects a similar turnover rate for the top 50 players under the new system, but the advantage it offers these players to reach the FedEx Cup finale and secure major tournament entries and exemptions is under intense scrutiny. Cink, reminiscing about the previous ‘elevated’ events with full fields and cuts, finds it challenging to see the benefit in reducing the field size.

Meanwhile, other players are grappling with their own challenges, with Tyrrell Hatton heading to Dubai after a flight mishap, and Tommy Fleetwood leading the Dubai Invitational. The new system’s impact is still uncertain, and the golfing community waits with bated breath to see how it unfolds.