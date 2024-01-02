Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat

Stevenage manager Steve Evans’s frustrations were palpable as he dissected his team’s 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth on New Year’s Day, taking particular issue with the officiating of referee Charles Breakspear. Despite the loss, Stevenage remains firmly in the fight for a playoff spot, currently holding seventh place in the League One standings.

Decisions That Could Have Changed the Game

Evans lambasted the referee’s decision-making, implying it had a decisive impact on the game’s outcome. The Stevenage manager was particularly incensed by Breakspear’s refusal to award his team a penalty—a move Evans felt could have altered the dynamics of the match.

Beyond the denied penalty, Evans also took issue with what he perceived as leniency towards Portsmouth player Marlon Pack. He suggested that Pack should have been given a second yellow card, hinting at a potential game-changing power shift had the Portsmouth player been sent off.

A Parallel with Arsenal’s Arteta

Evans did not stop at expressing dissatisfaction with his team’s match. He also drew a comparison with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who had recently criticized a referee’s performance in a match against Newcastle United without facing any sanctions. Evans hinted that had Arteta been present at the Stevenage-Portsmouth match, he, too, would have been outraged by the refereeing.

Despite the Setback, Hope for Stevenage

Even in the wake of the 2-1 defeat, Stevenage’s playoff dreams are far from dashed. Currently occupying the seventh spot in the League One standings, the team remains a contender for promotion. Whether the New Year’s Day setback becomes a stumbling block or a catalyst for renewed determination remains to be seen.