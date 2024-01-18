Stevenage FC Strengthens Squad with Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray

Stevenage FC, a renowned name in English football, has bolstered its roster by acquiring the seasoned goalkeeper, Craig MacGillivray, on loan from MK Dons. The agreement, effective for the remainder of the season, adds a wealth of experience to the team's defensive line.

Advertisment

MacGillivray's Journey

At 31, MacGillivray has had a distinguished career, with over 200 appearances in League One and Two spanning the last decade. His journey in football has been remarkable. Prior to his tenure with MK Dons, he served a stint at Burton, after which he became a free agent and was subsequently picked up by the Dons. During his time at MK Dons, he showcased his skills in 25 matches.

The Battle for the Jersey

Advertisment

At Stevenage, MacGillivray will be facing off with Taye Ashby-Hammond for the coveted starting goalkeeper position. This is expected to spur a strong competition, pushing both players to bring their best game to the pitch.

Manager's Take

Stevenage's manager, Steve Evans, is pleased with the new addition to the team. He stressed the need for having two first-choice goalkeepers, indicating his strategy for the upcoming matches. The signing of MacGillivray is a tactical move, aimed at enhancing the team's performance and resilience on the field.