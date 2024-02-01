Stevenage Eyes Promotion Playoff Places in Pivotal Clash Against Blackpool

Under the floodlights of the Lamex Stadium this Saturday, the stage is set for a pivotal League One encounter, as Stevenage braces for a face-off against Blackpool in round 31 of the competition. Stevenage, currently on the cusp of the promotion playoff places, is riding the wave of a 3-2 victory over Wigan Athletic, with captain Carl Piergianni and Louis Thompson netting decisive goals. This triumph followed an earlier win against Shrewsbury Town, propelling their current home unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Blackpool's Hopes

In contrast, Blackpool has tasted success in their recent engagements with Stevenage, having scored six goals and maintained three clean sheets in their last three encounters. Fresh off their advancement to the EFL Trophy semi-finals courtesy of a penalty shootout victory against Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool is keen to sustain their recent League One momentum; their record since the onset of the new year boasts three wins and a draw from four matches. Despite currently ranking eighth in the league, Blackpool sits just three points adrift of Stevenage and is determined to bridge that gap.

Team News

Turning to team news, Stevenage's top scorer, Jamie Reid, is primed to spearhead the attack. Blackpool, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Jake Beesley owing to injury, but there's a possibility for Kylian Kouassi to make a mark on the pitch. The anticipated lineup for both teams points to a robust defensive formation.

Predicted Outcome

As the teams gear up for this critical clash, the forecast leans towards a narrow 2-1 victory for Stevenage on their home turf, potentially extending their unbeaten streak to ten matches and propelling them closer to the coveted promotion playoff spots.