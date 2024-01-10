en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Steven Gerrard’s Swift Response to Gary Neville’s ‘Tapping Up’ Tale

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Steven Gerrard’s Swift Response to Gary Neville’s ‘Tapping Up’ Tale

The football world was recently stirred by an intriguing revelation by Gary Neville, recounting his failed attempt to ‘tap up’ Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, on behalf of Sir Alex Ferguson. According to Neville, he had approached Gerrard to entice him to join Manchester United, a move that would have undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the Premier League.

The ‘Tapping Up’ Tale

The incident, which also found a mention in Gerrard’s autobiography, saw Neville enter Gerrard’s room during their stint with the England national team to propose the transfer. Gerrard, who played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015, firmly rejected the idea, citing concerns for his family’s safety if he were to make such a contentious move.

Unfolding the Rivalry

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is known to every football fan. The last player to transfer directly between the two clubs was Phil Chisnall, way back in 1964. Gerrard’s decision to turn down the offer underlines the intensity of this rivalry and his deep-seated loyalty to Liverpool.

Gerrard’s Legacy at Liverpool

Gerrard, after ending his career at Liverpool, retired in 2016 following a stint in America. He holds the record for the third-highest number of appearances for Liverpool, with 710 games, and is sixth on the club’s all-time goal scorers list with 186 goals. His steadfastness to his boyhood club and the city of Liverpool is a testament to his character as a player and defines his legendary status within the club and its fans globally.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
13 mins ago
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
In a move that has sent ripples through the football world, Fenerbahce, one of Turkey’s most prominent clubs, has reportedly secured the signing of Italian defender, Leonardo Bonucci. The details of Bonucci’s contract have sparked interest among fans and sports enthusiasts, providing a glimpse into the club’s strategy to strengthen their squad for upcoming domestic
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
Luke Ayling: A Resilient Journey in Football and Respected Figure at Leeds United
55 mins ago
Luke Ayling: A Resilient Journey in Football and Respected Figure at Leeds United
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
1 hour ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
15 mins ago
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
24 mins ago
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
51 mins ago
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
17 seconds
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
2 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
2 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
4 mins
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
6 mins
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
6 mins
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
6 mins
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
7 mins
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app