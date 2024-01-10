Steven Gerrard’s Swift Response to Gary Neville’s ‘Tapping Up’ Tale

The football world was recently stirred by an intriguing revelation by Gary Neville, recounting his failed attempt to ‘tap up’ Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, on behalf of Sir Alex Ferguson. According to Neville, he had approached Gerrard to entice him to join Manchester United, a move that would have undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the Premier League.

The ‘Tapping Up’ Tale

The incident, which also found a mention in Gerrard’s autobiography, saw Neville enter Gerrard’s room during their stint with the England national team to propose the transfer. Gerrard, who played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015, firmly rejected the idea, citing concerns for his family’s safety if he were to make such a contentious move.

Unfolding the Rivalry

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is known to every football fan. The last player to transfer directly between the two clubs was Phil Chisnall, way back in 1964. Gerrard’s decision to turn down the offer underlines the intensity of this rivalry and his deep-seated loyalty to Liverpool.

Gerrard’s Legacy at Liverpool

Gerrard, after ending his career at Liverpool, retired in 2016 following a stint in America. He holds the record for the third-highest number of appearances for Liverpool, with 710 games, and is sixth on the club’s all-time goal scorers list with 186 goals. His steadfastness to his boyhood club and the city of Liverpool is a testament to his character as a player and defines his legendary status within the club and its fans globally.