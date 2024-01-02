en English
Australia

Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket

Former Australian cricket captain, Steve Waugh, has lambasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) and leading cricketing nations for what he perceives as the systematic decline of Test cricket. His critique comes in the wake of the West Indies and South Africa announcing their under-strength Test squads for their impending international tours. The veteran cricketer’s remarks underscore the mounting tension between the financial allure of short-form cricket and the prestige of Test cricket.

Test Cricket on Decline

Waugh expressed his dismay over South Africa’s selection for their two-match Test series against New Zealand and the West Indies’ squad for their upcoming Australia tour. He reproached the ICC and top cricketing nations for their noticeable shift of focus from Test cricket to T20 tournaments. He further stressed on the need for proper remuneration and incentives for players to participate in Test cricket.

Need for Intervention

Waugh’s disapproval extends to cricket boards that permit top-tier nations to belittle them by sending second-string teams for Test series. He highlighted the need for the ICC to intervene and rescue the traditional format of the game. Citing instances of teams like Pakistan and the West Indies choosing not to send their strongest players for away tours, Waugh warned that such practices could catalyze the demise of Test cricket.

Players’ Dilemma

Waugh also pointed out the growing trend of top players prioritizing domestic leagues over Test cricket. This trend is exemplified by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar, and the former West Indies captain, Jason Holder, who have chosen to focus on short-form cricket. This predicament is further complicated by scheduling conflicts, such as South Africa’s domestic T20 competition clashing with their tour. This scenario has led to key players opting to stay back rather than represent their country in Test matches.

Joining Waugh’s chorus of concern is David Warner, an Australian cricketer who recently announced his retirement from one-day internationals. Warner also expressed unease over the future of Test cricket. He emphasized the importance of preserving this format and acknowledged the tough decisions new players face when choosing between lucrative T20 deals and representing their country in Test matches.

Calls for Uniform Match Fee

Waugh proposed a solution to the issue: a uniform match fee for all Test players. He believes that this would protect the legacy of the game. In his view, the ICC and the cricket boards of India, England, and Australia must step in to secure the future of Test cricket by providing equal match fees for all players. Waugh’s comments come at a time when South Africa is revealing seven potential debutants for their upcoming tour of New Zealand and the West Indies is sending an under-strength lineup to face Australia.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

