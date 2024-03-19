Steve Tensi, Renowned Former Broncos and Chargers QB, Passes Away at 81

Steve Tensi, the celebrated former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers, has died at the age of 81, leaving a legacy that spans both collegiate and professional football. His career, notable for its highs with the Broncos, where he played a significant role during his tenure, culminated in a post-retirement life marked by contributions to coaching and the construction industry. Tensi's passing was mourned by the Broncos organization, highlighting his impact on the team and the sport.

Advertisment

Early Career and NFL Achievement

Steve Tensi's journey in football began at Florida State University, where he distinguished himself as a standout player before being drafted into both the NFL and AFL in 1965. Opting to play for the San Diego Chargers, Tensi's career took a pivotal turn when he was traded to the Denver Broncos in 1967. Over four seasons with the Broncos, he started 32 games, showcasing his skills with a career-high 16 touchdown passes in his debut season. Tensi's prowess on the field was evident in 1969 when he ranked in the top five in the AFL for passing touchdowns and passer rating, underlining his significance in the league's competitive landscape.

Contributions and Legacy

Advertisment

After retiring from professional play due to injuries, Tensi transitioned into coaching, taking up roles at Wichita State and the World Football League's Chicago Fire. His post-football career also included a successful stint in construction. However, his legacy is most palpable in football, commemorated through his induction into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame and the Gator Bowl Hall of Fame. His impact extended beyond the field, with his family requesting donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers, a testament to his enduring influence and generosity.

Remembering Steve Tensi

Steve Tensi's death is not just the loss of a former NFL quarterback but the fading of an era in Broncos and Chargers history. His career, marked by significant achievements and a seamless transition into life after football, reflects the multifaceted nature of professional athletes. Tensi's legacy, enshrined in the hearts of fans and the annals of football history, serves as a poignant reminder of the human aspect of sports. As the football community mourns his passing, his life's work and contributions to the sport will continue to be celebrated, ensuring his memory lives on.